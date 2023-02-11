Madison Wealth Management Purchases 341 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Tower by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,101,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $216.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.27 and its 200 day moving average is $227.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

