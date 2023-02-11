Madison Wealth Management Sells 6,886 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Madison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,839,000 after purchasing an additional 261,287 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,219,000 after purchasing an additional 523,674 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,831,000 after purchasing an additional 210,618 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,595,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,773,000 after purchasing an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,645,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $126.58. The stock has a market cap of $494.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

