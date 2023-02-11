Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.27.

MMP opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.65%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

