MaidSafeCoin (MAID) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,234.77

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $66.28 million and $2,234.77 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

