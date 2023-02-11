MAP Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $176,508.72 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.72 million and approximately $176,508.72 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s launch date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io.

MAP Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc…DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.Telegram”

