Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Maris-Tech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEKW remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Maris-Tech has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.55.
Maris-Tech Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maris-Tech (MTEKW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.