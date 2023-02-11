Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Maris-Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEKW remained flat at $0.11 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. Maris-Tech has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

