Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Marriott International has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years. Marriott International has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marriott International to earn $7.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $171.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.87. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Marriott International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Marriott International by 625.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

