Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Masco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.71.

Masco Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MAS opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Masco has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.85.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,548 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,070 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank boosted its position in Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

