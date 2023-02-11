Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.

Masco Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MAS opened at $55.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Masco has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.85.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Activity at Masco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,548 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,070. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. United Bank grew its holdings in Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading

