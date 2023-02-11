Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.40 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.
Masco Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of MAS opened at $55.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Masco has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.85.
Masco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. United Bank grew its holdings in Masco by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.
About Masco
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.
