Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTCH. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Match Group to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.44.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $45.08 on Tuesday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $118.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

