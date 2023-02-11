Mattioli Woods’ (MTW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Mattioli Woods Stock Performance

Shares of Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 625 ($7.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. Mattioli Woods has a 52 week low of GBX 530 ($6.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 833 ($10.01). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 632.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 631.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £320.17 million and a PE ratio of 7,812.50.

Mattioli Woods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.50%.

About Mattioli Woods

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

