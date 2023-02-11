McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,206 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 19,594 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of McDonald’s worth $331,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.7 %

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $262.42 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.10. The firm has a market cap of $192.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

