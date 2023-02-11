MCF Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,304 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
