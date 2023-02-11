MCF Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,304 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

