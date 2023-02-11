MCF Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

