McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of McKesson by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,287,000 after acquiring an additional 137,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,630,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 14.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65,396 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $368.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $376.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.09. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $260.73 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.30.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

