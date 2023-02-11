Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hikari Tsushin Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,381,000 after purchasing an additional 305,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,738. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $273.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

