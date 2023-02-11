Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26.87 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $26.87 million and $743,091.78 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.96 or 0.01429781 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015123 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000559 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00037360 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.04 or 0.01670806 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.