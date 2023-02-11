Metahero (HERO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $622,392.80

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $27.19 million and approximately $622,392.80 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.59 or 0.01436222 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015469 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000554 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.42 or 0.01670562 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.