Metahero (HERO) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metahero has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $27.07 million and approximately $615,376.01 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.05 or 0.01434882 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015405 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00037439 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000559 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $362.33 or 0.01666102 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.