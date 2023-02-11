Meter Governance Price Hits $3.44 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.44 or 0.00015803 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $58.06 million and $698,032.86 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,855,892 coins and its circulating supply is 16,902,170 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,849,887 with 16,900,050 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.37952041 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $672,102.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

