MetisDAO Price Tops $33.37 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $147.83 million and $14.83 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $33.37 or 0.00154109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00046701 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00219861 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002962 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,703 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,702.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 30.7239399 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $7,622,712.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

