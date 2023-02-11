MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stake Lowered by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in MetLife by 6.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,004,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $71.40 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

