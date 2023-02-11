Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $43.55-43.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $42.73. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $43.55-$43.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $21.33 on Friday, hitting $1,513.31. 163,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,496.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,353.03. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total transaction of $13,966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total transaction of $13,966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total transaction of $333,976.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,026 shares of company stock valued at $41,416,937. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.