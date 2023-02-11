Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $43.55-$43.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.12 billion-$4.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY23 guidance to $43.55-43.95 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $21.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,513.31. 163,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,496.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,351.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total transaction of $13,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $99,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 2,101 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.81, for a total value of $2,936,798.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total value of $13,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,026 shares of company stock valued at $41,416,937. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

