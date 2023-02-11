Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-$8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $951.66 million-$951.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.35 million. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $43.55-$43.95 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $21.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,513.31. 163,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,730. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,609.25. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,496.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,353.03.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 29,822.35% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.53 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,396.00.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,396.64, for a total transaction of $13,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,026 shares of company stock worth $41,416,937 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 177.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.