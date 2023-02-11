Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of Mexco Energy stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.