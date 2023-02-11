M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) PT Raised to GBX 190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 181 ($2.18) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGPUF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of M&G from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&G from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.40) to GBX 205 ($2.46) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded M&G to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on M&G in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&G currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.81.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Stock Performance

Shares of MGPUF stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. M&G has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.