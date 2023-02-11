MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 407.4% from the January 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,350,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MGT Capital Investments Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MGTI remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. 325,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,905. MGT Capital Investments has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

