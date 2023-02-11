Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Increased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 52,810 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $21,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3,953.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,525,000 after buying an additional 2,599,420 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 288.7% during the second quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 3,377,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,703,000 after buying an additional 2,508,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 123.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,726,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $186,705,000 after buying an additional 2,057,970 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,289 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,132,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $156,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,006 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

