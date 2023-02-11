Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.71

Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.71 and traded as low as $27.55. Middlefield Banc shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 8,995 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MBCN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $166.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous None dividend of $0.17. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 39,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

Featured Stories

