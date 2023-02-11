Middlesex Water Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.313 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $84.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average is $87.06. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $109.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $202,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,417.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Middlesex Water by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

