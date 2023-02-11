Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

Middlesex Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Middlesex Water has a payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.5%.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

MSEX opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 0.74. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $74.20 and a 12-month high of $109.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $202,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,417.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSEX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Stories

