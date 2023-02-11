Mina (MINA) Market Cap Reaches $805.95 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $805.95 million and approximately $285.46 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 835,082,104 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 834,914,857.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.88298382 USD and is up 18.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $302,476,889.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

