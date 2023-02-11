MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MIND Technology Price Performance

MIND Technology stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

MIND Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.