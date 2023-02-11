MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MIND Technology Price Performance
MIND Technology stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298. MIND Technology has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $18.69.
MIND Technology Company Profile
