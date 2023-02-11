Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Major Shareholder Buys $4,887,585.40 in Stock

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New purchased 24,437,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,887,585.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,437,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Minerva Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTRS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,905,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. Minerva Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. Minerva Surgical had a negative return on equity of 51.99% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Minerva Surgical, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Surgical by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 998,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 316,820 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Surgical by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,546,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 242,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

Further Reading

