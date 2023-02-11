Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Major Shareholder Buys $4,887,585.40 in Stock

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New purchased 24,437,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,887,585.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,437,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Minerva Surgical Stock Performance
NASDAQ UTRS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,905,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. Minerva Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.
Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.64 million. Minerva Surgical had a negative return on equity of 51.99% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Minerva Surgical, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Minerva Surgical
Minerva Surgical Company Profile
Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.
