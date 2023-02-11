Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 880,800 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the January 15th total of 448,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New bought 24,437,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $4,887,585.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,437,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,410.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 18.6% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,546,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 242,461 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 46.5% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 998,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 316,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical Price Performance

Minerva Surgical stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80. Minerva Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.64 million. Minerva Surgical had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 51.99%. Equities analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

