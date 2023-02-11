Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Cut to Sell at CLSA

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CLSA to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $2.16 target price on the stock. CLSA’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.

Mirvac Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MRVGF remained flat at $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. Mirvac Group has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Get Mirvac Group alerts:

Mirvac Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.