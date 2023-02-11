Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Cut to Sell at CLSA

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CLSA to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday. They presently have a $2.16 target price on the stock. CLSA’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s current price.
Mirvac Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MRVGF remained flat at $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. Mirvac Group has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.94.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirvac Group (MRVGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.