Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mitesco Stock Up 8.1 %

MITI opened at $2.92 on Friday. Mitesco has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.23.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine, and consideration of services using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

