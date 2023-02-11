Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $68.97 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of AutoZone worth $68,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 142.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,513.69 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,418.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,335.43.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $25.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

