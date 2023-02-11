Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $77.44 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Linde worth $77,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 4.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 4.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $332.04 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.13.

Linde Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

