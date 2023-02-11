Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 119,912 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.18% of KLA worth $75,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 27.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

KLAC stock opened at $395.68 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

