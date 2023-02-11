Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 645.9% from the January 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance
MSLOY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.31. 3,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,391. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MSLOY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.