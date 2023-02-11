Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives $41.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. New Street Research began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $783,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $45.50.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

