Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $3,356,800.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at $372,136,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 25th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.33, for a total transaction of $1,943,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 18th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $2,002,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.70, for a total transaction of $2,017,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $1,735,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $1,780,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.28. 2,929,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,042. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.19.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Moderna by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

