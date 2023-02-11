Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15,880.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 53,042 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

MC opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.43. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $54.46.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.34 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,771,489.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,457.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,771,489.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,457.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,605,322. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $38.86.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

