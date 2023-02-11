Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.00 billion-$33.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.07 billion. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to $19.75 EPS.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $2.98 on Friday, hitting $304.31. 644,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $316.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $362.86.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 169.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.