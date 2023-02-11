Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in January

Molten Ventures Plc (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Molten Ventures Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GRWXF remained flat at $4.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. Molten Ventures has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $10.40.
Molten Ventures Company Profile
