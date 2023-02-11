Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.75.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.