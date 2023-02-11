Monero 24 Hour Volume Reaches $93.79 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.93 billion and $93.79 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $160.67 or 0.00738649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,751.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.62 or 0.00430387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00098196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.51 or 0.00572425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00187739 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,238,967 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.