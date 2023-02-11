Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $620.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.01% from the stock’s previous close.

MPWR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $432.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $492.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.50. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,129 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,107,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,854,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,454,985 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

